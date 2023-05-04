Report: Chiefs set to play in Germany in 2023, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the next two seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs will get plenty of chances to build their brand in Germany.

The Chiefs not only will play in Germany during the upcoming season, but Bild, a German newspaper, is also reporting that Andy Reid’s team is set to play one game in 2024 in Deutschland.

Kansas City will give up one of its nine home games in 2023 to play the Chicago Bears on Nov. 12 or 19 in Frankfurt.

New England also will play New Orleans in Frankfurt on one of those Sundays.

Bild is reporting the Chiefs will play Carolina in Munich in 2024, which would be one of Kansas City’s nine road games.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs have fans across the globe.

Kansas City is unbeaten in two previous international regular-season games, beating Detroit in 2015 in London and toppling the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 in Mexico City.

The Chiefs previously played exhibition games in Berlin (1990), Tokyo (1994, 1998) and Monterrey, Mexico (1996).

Kansas City was granted marketing rights in Mexico and Germany in 2021. Those rights were extended to Austria and Switzerland last month.

Carolina, New England and Tampa Bay also have marketing rights in Germany, while nine teams have marketing rights in Mexico.

