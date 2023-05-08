Rookie minicamp offers new, hopeful Chiefs a chance to acclimate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Without NFL veterans in attendance, there’s an understanding that rookie minicamps only provide a glimpse of the road ahead for incoming players, but it can be a confidence-building launching point.

“[I] just want to show that I can belong,” said new Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nic Jones, a seventh-round pick from Ball State. “I feel like this is step one to showing that I belong and I really just want to take it one moment, one day at a time. So, I feel like every day I’m here, that’s another step toward showing I belong.”

The Chiefs’ three-day rookie minicamp, which started Saturday and wraps up Monday afternoon, features dozens of players — including Kansas City’s seven draft picks — hoping to prove they deserve a shot in the NFL.

“I’m very excited,” said wide receiver Rashee Rice, a second-round pick from SMU. “I mean, I haven’t got to get the full experience yet, but I know I’m in for a lot, to be honest. I’m ready for it.”

While the on-field work at minicamp is important — offering a chance to show coaches some athleticism, football IQ and playmaking ability against other hopefuls — it’s every bit as important off the field.

“I’m blessed with this opportunity,” said safety Chamarri Conner, a fourth-round pick from Virginia Tech. “I’m just taking it all in and putting my best foot forward every time I step on the field and every time I step in the meeting room.”

There’s an acclimation period for all players making the jump from college to the pros.

“It’s definitely a process, man, but it’s a blessing at the same time,” said offensive tackle Wanya Morris, a third-round pick from Oklahoma. “But you just can’t forget the main thing — keep the main thing the main thing and go out there and work. That’s what I came here for.”

There’s also immense value to having the chance to build some familiarity with the Chiefs’ coaches, staff and facilities after the whirlwind draft-prep process.

“I wanted to get the little nervousness out [of] the room,” said defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, a sixth-round pick from Texas. “I’ve never been out here, never been to the stadium, never been to the facility, things like that — so just kind of getting used to it, getting my mind ready [for] waking up here, working out here, running here, drinking here, eating here, things like that.”

Of course, that’s a different journey for different players.

First-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah grew up 20 miles from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, so the former Kansas State defensive end’s learning curve is significantly flattened.

Anudike-Uzomah toured Arrowhead, including the Chiefs’ locker room, as a fifth-grader and remembers the impression it left.

“Obviously, if you’re a Chiefs fan, especially a Chiefs fan growing up, you always have the dream of playing for the Kansas City Chiefs,” he said. “That’s every young boy’s dream is to play for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Growing up, Abudike-Uzomah wanted to be a running back, so he admired Jamaal Charles.

Now, aspiring edge rushers will grow up wearing No. 97 and admiring Anudike-Uzomah, whose game has drawn comparisons to Tamba Hali.

—