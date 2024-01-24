Watch Now
Royals Rally coming to Kauffman Stadium in February

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is congratulated after scoring a run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 13:45:06-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are hosting a day of fun at The K for fans to rally around the boys in blue before spring training.

Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the fan fest returns Saturday, Feb. 3.

In a social media video Wednesday, the team announced Bobby Witt Jr., Michael Wacha, Cole Ragans, Hunter Renfroe, Will Smith and Vinnie Pasquantino are among the players who will attend the event.

Festivities run from 10 a.m. until 6:45 p.m., including autograph sessions and roundtable discussions with players, coaches and staff.

Fans are allowed to bring one item per player to be autographed.

Additional information on VIP and general admission packages can be found online.

Tickets range from $25 to $75. Kids under 5 can attend for free with any valid ticket.

When purchasing a ticket, fans must choose a timed entry: 10 a.m. until noon, 12:15-2:15 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. or 4:45-6:45 p.m.

Fans can park for free in Lot A and Lot B. Entry is through Gate D on the southwest side of the stadium.

In 2021 and 2022, the Royals did not host FanFest due to COVID-19.

In 2023, the team hosted a rally at the stadium to send the players off to spring training.

With the rally set for the beginning of the month, the organization looks to potentially end the month with the announcement of the location of the Royals’ new stadium.

