Tod Palmer: Grading 2022 NFL Draft first-round selections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first 32 players have been selected on a wild, trade-filled Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books.

So, how did the teams do? "4th & 1" podcast host Tod Palmer has your first-round grades from the opening night of the draft:

First-round draft grades

No. 1: Jacksonville — DE Travon Walker, Georgia

This is about projection over production. Walker didn’t rack up huge sack totals with only 9 1/2 in 32 games, including six as a junior for the national champion Bulldogs last season, but he has insane athletic ability and the tools to be a star. Grade: A-

No. 2: Detroit — DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Perfect scenario for the Lions. Michigan kid. Wolverines star. Highly productive. Surest thing in the draft among pass rushers. Grade: A

No. 3: Houston — CB Derek Stingley Jr. LSU

Stingley had six interceptions and 15 passes defended as a freshman star for the 2019 national champions. Injuries limited his production the last two seasons in Baton Rouge, but his talent is undeniable. Grade: B+

No. 4: New York Jets — CB Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati

The Big Apple’s getting saucy! Gardner never gave up a touchdown in college. Ever. That’s my favorite stat from the draft. With his length and skills, he ought to be a lockdown guy for the Jets outside for a long time. Grade: A

No. 5: New York Giants — DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

For a long time, Thibodeaux was assumed to be the No. 2 pick in the draft before Walker’s ascendance. Instead, he falls to a rebuilding Giants team and brings lightning-fast athleticism to the defensive line. Grade: A

No. 6: Carolina — OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

With its pick of offensive tackles, the Panthers opt for a local product in Ekwonu, who was atop some draft boards. Grade: A

No. 7: New York Giants — OT Evan Neal, Alabama

The Giants declined Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option Thursday and initially declined to invest in his future with a tackle, but snagged Neal as the second offensive lineman off the board. Grade: A-

No. 8: Atlanta — WR Drake London, USC

The receiver-depleted Falcons coveted London — who is a fine wide receiver, highly productive and great with contested catches. He’ll pair nicely with last year’s first-round pick, tight end Kyle Pitts, but pass rush was a bigger need. Grade: B

No. 9: Seattle — OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The Seahawks coveted a tackle in the draft and got lucky to have Cross fall to them after Houston passed on addressing the offensive line at No. 3. Drew Lock gets help. Grade: A

No. 10: New York Jets — WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The Jets missed out on Tyreek Hill and flirted with a trade for Deebo Samuel, but got a cheaper option to address the lack of weapons outside by drafting one of the top deep threats available and pass on the chance to continue upgrading the defense. Grade: B+

No. 11: New Orleans — WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

The Saints made an aggressive move as the wide-receiver run developed, moving up in a trade with Washington to snag Olave. He’s one of the best route runners in the draft. The pick kept alive hopes the Chiefs might land Alabama’s Jameson Williams. Grade: B

No. 12: Detroit — WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The Chiefs’ hopes to land Williams were quickly dashed when the Lions made a move up, trading with Minnesota, to grab arguably the best receiver in the draft. He could be ready by midseason after a torn ACL. Grade: A

No. 13: Philadelphia — DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

The Eagles moved up two spots in a trade with Houston to select Davis, an athletic freak who will give them the flexibility to move on from Fletcher Cox next offseason. Grade: A

No. 14: Baltimore — S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Hamilton slid beyond many projections, giving the Ravens some terrific value for a secondary in need of playmakers. His instincts make up for a small gap in athleticism. Grade: A-

No. 15: Houston — G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Green goes earlier than expected and the value may not seem great, but he’s arguably the best interior offensive lineman in the draft and fills a major need after the Texans missed out on the top tackles. If he becomes their Will Shields, does it matter he went 15th? Grade: B-

No. 16: Washington — WR Jahan Doston, Penn State

Doston becomes the fifth wide receiver off the board as the run continues to heat up. The Commanders needed another weapon for new QB Carson Wentz to complement Terry McLaurin and Dotson fits the bill. Grade: A-

No. 17: Los Angeles Chargers — G Zion Johnson, Boston College

Protect the franchise. It was the Chiefs’ mantra last season and isn’t a bad plan for the Chargers with Justin Herbert. Grade: B

No. 18: Tennessee — WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The Eagles shipped the pick to Tennessee in a package for AJ Brown, who got paid. The Titans then snagged Brown’s replacement, a stud wide receiver from Arkansas built in the same mold. Grade: A

No. 19: New Orleans — OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

After moving up for Olave, the Saints addressed a glaring need on the offensive line after losing Terron Armstead in free agency. It remains to be seen if Penning can play left tackle or has a future at right tackle, but Dennis Allen’s trying to build a winner around Jameis Winston. Grade: A-

No. 20: Pittsburgh — QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

After Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, there was a strong suspicion the Steelers would go with a quarterback. Liberty’s Malik Willis might be more athletic, but the staff knows Pickett well and he has plenty of tools to flourish. Grade: A

No. 21: Kansas City — CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

The Chiefs traded two picks — a first- and fourth-rounder — from the Tyreek Hill trade along with their natural third-round pick to move up for McDuffie, an athletic and smart player at a clear position of need. Grade: A-

Elaine Thompson/AP Washington's Trent McDuffie encourages fans in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Cal Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 28-14.

No. 22: Green Bay — LB Quay Walker, Georgia

Walker is a versatile player with the speed to play sideline to sideline, rush the quarterback and cover tight ends, but it was still a surprise he was the first linebacker drafted. Grade: B-

No. 23: Buffalo — CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

The Ravens traded Marquise Brown to Arizona, moving back into the first round only to trade back a couple spots when the Bills wanted to come up and bolster the secondary with the lanky and athletic Elam. Grade: B+

No. 24: Dallas — OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Smith is aggressive and athletic. He’s steadily moved up draft boards in recent weeks with his size and the lack of depth in the next tier of tackles. Grade: B

No. 25: Baltimore — C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Creed Humphrey proved to be a first-round talent last season and the Ravens needed more athleticism up front. Grade: A-

No. 26: New York Jets — DE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

With an aggressive move to snag a third first-round pick, the Jets pull off arguably the steal of the draft by getting Johnson late in the first round. Grade: A+

No. 27: Jacksonville — LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Swapping an early second-round pick with Tampa Bay, the Jaguars moved back into the first round and added another piece on defense. Lloyd is a three-down linebacker with range and impressive instincts. Grade: A

No. 28: Green Bay — DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Wyatt is agile and explosive. He’s not overpowering, especially against double teams, but he adds to the spine of the Packers’ defense. Grade: B

No. 29: New England — G Cole Strange, Chattanooga

Seems like a big-time reach. Strange probably would have been available at No. 54, but the Patriots stayed true to their Senior Bowl roots by picking a powerful interior offensive lineman. Grade: D+

No. 30: Kansas City — DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

A stout and productive player for the Boilermakers, Karlaftis is powerful with a good get-off and has the versatility to reduce inside in pass-rushing situations. The Chiefs needed help at defensive end and he provides a strong upgrade on the edge. Grade: A-

Michael Conroy/AP Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

No. 31: Cincinnati — S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Hill is a versatile player and represents terrific value for the reigning AFC champions. He is smart and can do a little bit of everything for a defense. Grade: A

No. 32: Minnesota — S Lewis Cine, Georgia

An athletic marvel, Cine is still developing to his full potential, but he plays with an edge and lays the lumber. He shows good instincts and should develop into a solid starter. Grade: A-

—