‘Wherever the team needs, I’ll play’: Chiefs OL Joe Thuney shows versatility in Cincinnati

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rebuilt this offseason and beginning to hit a stride, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line is once again under the microscope.

A pregame warmup injury suffered by Orlando Brown paired with an early knee injury for Lucas Niang forced the unit into scramble mode, pushing veteran guard Joe Thuney to left tackle.

“It's always just the next man up mentality,” Thuney said in an exclusive postgame interview with KSHB 41 Sports. “Football, you never know what's gonna happen with injuries.”

The upstarts of the Cincinnati Bengals earned their stripes Sunday, gashing Kansas City’s defense for 475 yards of offense en route to the 34-31 victory , claiming the AFC North for the first time since 2015.

“Bengals played well,” Thuney said. “It's one week at a time, so learn from this one and keep moving.”

The patchwork offensive line fared well, keeping Patrick Mahomes mostly clean and allowing zero sacks on the afternoon.

“Each week is a challenge in the NFL, and we're gonna watch the film and evaluate it, learn from it and get going for Denver,” Thuney said.

Kansas City (11-5) looks to continue the playoff push Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3:25 p.m. against the Denver Broncos.

