3 charter flights to bring Curaçao fans directly to Kansas City ahead of World Cup match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three charter flights will bring fans directly from Curaçao to Kansas City ahead of the team’s World Cup match on Saturday.

The charters will leave Curaçao International Airport and arrive at Kansas City International Airport in the early afternoon on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Curaçao will face Ecuador at 7 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium).

The Dutch king and queen are expected to attend the match, as Curaçao is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Both teams are looking for a win after dropping their first Group E matches.

Curaçao lost 7–1 to Germany in the team’s World Cup debut, and Ecuador lost 1–0 to Ivory Coast.

Ecuador fans will gather at 6 p.m. Saturday at the FIFA Fan Festival for a banderazo, which will feature drums, flags and chants. Fans will also meet before and after at Dos Lokos Sports Bar in Wesport.

Curaçao supporters can cheer their team on at various watch parties across the area. More on those can be found in the calendar at the bottom of our daily World Cup guide.

Four nonstop flights between Kansas City and Buenos Aires were made available for Argentina fans. Those touched down June 14 to 15 and departed Wednesday.

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