Netherlands fans welcome Dutch national team to Kansas City

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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The Dutch men's national soccer team has arrived in Kansas City, and for at least one family, the moment was a dream come true.

Raul Sologiner, who was born and raised in the Netherlands, brought his son and daughter to welcome the team as they arrived at the Cascade Hotel on the Plaza.

"I don't know, it's hard to believe I'm here," Raul Sologiner said.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Fans look on as members of the Dutch men's national team arrived Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at their FIFA World Cup 2026 base camp hotel on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

For Sologiner, soccer is more than a sport.

"Soccer in Europe and in Holland is like a religion," Sologiner said.

He recalled watching the Netherlands win the European Championship in 1988. He was a teenager at the time.

"I was born and raised in the Netherlands, and in '88 when they won the European Championship, I just remember that feeling was insane back when I was 13 years old," Sologiner said.

His son, Caleb, came dressed for the occasion in a personalized jersey.

kshb 41 Netherlands fans welcome Dutch World Cup team to Kansas City

"This is actually a custom jersey, and it has the name CJ on it, which is my soccer name," Caleb Sologiner said.

Caleb described the experience of watching the team arrive.

"It was super fun, and it was just crazy," he said.

The Netherlands fan base is known for an iconic gameday tradition: thousands of supporters march behind an orange double-decker bus.

kshb 41 Netherlands fans welcome Dutch World Cup team to Kansas City

"The walk behind the bus, that's going to be incredible," Raul Sologiner said.

The team's base camp is in Riverside, and the city has fully transformed to welcome the squad, with orange fan displays throughout the area.

Raul Sologiner said the team's decision to set up camp in Kansas City carries meaning.

"The coach only wants what's best for his team, so the fact that he chose Kansas City, it's special," Sologiner said.

Courtesy Kansas City, Missouri The Dutch men's national team arrived at their FIFA World Cup 2026 Base Camp on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Downtown Kansas City Airport - Wheeler Field, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Sologiner family's experience is not over. The family plans to attend the team's practice session Wednesday.

"We are going to the practice tomorrow, so that's going to be even better," Caleb Sologiner said.

The Netherlands is hosting a public training session at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Riverside Stadium. Tickets are required to attend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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