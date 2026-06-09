Netherlands arrives in Kansas City for FIFA World Cup 2026 base camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dutch men’s national team arrived in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon, marking the third country to arrive in the city they’ll call home during FIFA World Cup 26.

The Netherlands, ranked No. 8 in the FIFA World Rankings , touched down just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at Kansas City Downtown Airport — Wheeler Field.

The team is set to practice during the World Cup at the Kansas City Current’s training facilities in Riverside. The team will stay at the Cascade Hotel on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

The team arrived in Kansas City on a flight from Westchester County, New York, where they played in a World Cup tune-up match Monday night, defeating Uzbekistan 2-1.

The Dutch are scheduled for a National Team Community Training Session on Wednesday, June 10, at Riverside Stadium.

LINK | FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage from KSHB 41

Earlier this week, the No. 28-ranked Algeria men’s national team arrived at Kansas City International Airport and boarded a bus to their World Cup home base in Lawrence . The team will train at Rock Chalk Park at the University of Kansas and stay at the Lawrence Doubletree Hotel.

Top-ranked Argentina and star Lionel Messi arrived in Kansas City on May 31 . The team is training at the Compass Minerals/Sporting KC training facilities in Kansas City, Kansas, and staying at the Origin Hotel on the Riverfront.

No. 4-ranked England, the fourth and final country calling Kansas City home during the World Cup, is set to arrive on June 13. They’ll train at the Swope Soccer Complex in Kansas City, Missouri, and stay at The Inn at Meadowbrook Hotel in Prairie Village.

The World Cup kicks off on Thursday, June 11, as host nation Mexico takes on South Africa.

The first match at Kansas City Stadium is set for 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, when defending champion Argentina takes on Algeria.

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