KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Algerian men's national soccer team became the second World Cup team to arrive in Kansas City Sunday night, with the start of the tournament just days away.

The team landed at Kansas City International Airport at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Algeria becomes 2nd team to arrive in Kansas City for FIFA World Cup 2026

Algeria will train at Rock Chalk Park and stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lawrence during the World Cup.

The team is set to play two matches at "Kansas City Stadium," also known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: One at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, against defending champion Argentina and the other at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, against Austria.

Speaking of the reigning World Cup champions, they arrived in Kansas City on a non-stop flight from Argentina to KCI on Sunday, May 31.

The team was then escorted to the Origin Hotel on the Berkley Riverfront, where they will stay during the World Cup.

Argentina is set to train at Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City region will also serve as the base camp for the Netherlands (training at the KC Current’s Riverside facilities) and England (training at the Swope Park Soccer Complex in KCMO).

England is set to arrive in Kansas City on June 13, while the Dutch appear poised to arrive just days earlier on June 9.

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