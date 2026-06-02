Netherlands national team will arrive in Kansas City on June 9 for FIFA World Cup 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dutch men's national soccer team will arrive in Kansas City on Tuesday, June 9, ahead of the world's biggest soccer tournament.

The Netherlands will stay at the Cascade Hotel, located at 4600 Wornall Road on the Country Club Plaza.

The training facility for the KC Current, the University of Kansas Health System Training Center, will serve as the Netherlands' base camp throughout FIFA World Cup 26.

On Sunday, May 31, Argentina was the first team with a World Cup base camp in the Kansas City area to arrive. The team selected the Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas, as its training site for the competition.

Algeria is expected to arrive in Lawrence on Sunday, June 7. The team's base camp will be at Rock Chalk Park, a multi-sport complex located in west Lawrence.

England is set to be the last team to arrive on Saturday, June 13. England will train at Swope Soccer Village in KCMO, which was previously the main training complex for Major League Soccer's Sporting KC.

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