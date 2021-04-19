A cold front brings cold air this afternoon & accumulating snow overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A strong cold front arrives today between 12pm-2pm

Steady to dropping temperatures expected with highs only reaching the mid 50s ahead of the front today

Snow arrives overnight tonight with a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 10pm; Accumulations of 1-2" is most likely on all surfaces

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing clouds after noon today. Temperatures reach the mid 50s before holding steady or dropping. The wind picks up late this afternoon. Wind: SW to N 15-30 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Snow builds in overnight, most likely beginning between 12am-3am from north to south. Roads may turn slushy to slick as temperatures are dropping near freezing. Wind: N 15-30 mph Low: 32°

Tuesday: Snow ends by 10am-12pm. 1"-3" of snow is possible with slick roads most likely early in the morning. Roads will improve through the day. Some sun is possible during the afternoon. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. High: 43°

Wednesday: Freeze Watch issued until 10am! Bring plants overnight! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon with a few passing showers. Another freezing night expected. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 28° High: 43°

