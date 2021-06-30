Watch
Weather Blog: 1 More Day of Rain

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jun 30, 2021
Good Wednesday bloggers,

We have 1 more day of rain. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through this morning, especially along and south of I-70. Flash flooding is the main threat.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and into the night. There may be a period of heavier rain around midnight from KC south and east. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into early Thursday. And then, AND THEN...

It will be DRY through the holiday weekend, including the 5th.

Here is the forecast for the dry 4th of July!

The video below goes into detail on all the rain and the sunshine!

KCI has seen a new 0.59" and counting since midnight, so the June rainfall total is now at 6.57" and counting!

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week, stay healthy!

