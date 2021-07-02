Weather Blog: Dry for the 4th of July!

Good Friday bloggers,

It's hard to believe it is the 4th of July. Time is flying.

June ended rather wet and stormy. 80% of the month's rainfall occurred during the last week. Keep in mind May and June, are on average, the wettest months of the year.

That last week has put us nearly 5" above average for the year. These are numbers at KCI airport, the official reporting station for Kansas City.

Jeff Penner

The faucet shut off just in time for the holiday weekend. When is our next chance of thunderstorms? The first hurricane of the 2021 season has formed, Elsa. Where is this headed?

All the details are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a happy, safe and healthy 4th of July weekend.