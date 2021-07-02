Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Dry for the 4th of July!

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 13:53:32-04

Good Friday bloggers,

It's hard to believe it is the 4th of July. Time is flying.

June ended rather wet and stormy. 80% of the month's rainfall occurred during the last week. Keep in mind May and June, are on average, the wettest months of the year.

That last week has put us nearly 5" above average for the year. These are numbers at KCI airport, the official reporting station for Kansas City.

2.jpg

The faucet shut off just in time for the holiday weekend. When is our next chance of thunderstorms? The first hurricane of the 2021 season has formed, Elsa. Where is this headed?

All the details are in the 6 minute video below.
Have a happy, safe and healthy 4th of July weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018