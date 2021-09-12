Weather Blog: Tracking a cold Front and tropical System

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Chiefs Sunday bloggers,

It is another smoky sunrise. This haze will be around the next two to three days, making the sky look whitish blue. Highs will be 85 to 90 with a 15-30 mph south-southwest wind taking the edge off of the heat today and Monday. The humidity will greatly increase later Monday into Tuesday.

Here is a look at the percent average rainfall the last 30 days. Rain is not really needed as locations from around Kansas City south and southwest have seen 150% to 300% of average rainfall. Now, northern and northeast Missouri have seen around or under 50%, but it has been a rather wet summer in those locations.

Now that being said, it has been dry since Sept. 4, so yards could use a drink of water.

Jeff Penner

We look into the week ahead below in the 6 minute video. We are tracking a cold front and developing tropical system.

Have a great week and stay healthy.

GO CHIEFS!