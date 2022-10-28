Weather Blog: Tracking Two Storm Systems the next Seven Days

Good Friday bloggers,

We are in for some great weather this weekend into Halloween. Now, that being said a storm system will make it into Missouri this weekend. There is a small window where we could see a few rain showers.

We do need more rain as the storm system from last week did not do much to reduce the drought. There is a potentially bigger storm system showing up in a week.

Details on the weekend forecast, Halloween forecast and the latest on our next bigger storm are in the 3 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.