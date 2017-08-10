Investigators say new technology helped find suspected Clinton officer killer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It took two days to locate Ian McCarthy, the man suspected of killing a Clinton police officer on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they could not have located him without the help of some new tools.

One tool that helped investigators is the MoSWIN radio system.

“We get information in a better and faster response,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lowe said they've had the technology for a few years. During the search for McCarthy, it proved to be very useful.

“It is designed to give us more interoperability within agencies. Now we are no longer having to communicate with troop headquarters to their agency. So it is a lot quicker and safer for the officers that are out there,” said Lowe.

A new tool that helped identify McCarthy is a mobile fingerprint system.

“You saw the tweet that I put out that we have a suspect in custody, but he didn't have any ID on him," Lowe said.

Instead of having to take the person in for fingerprints, the technology can be used at the scene. Lowe said this could also be helpful after natural disasters.

“It scans all the fingerprints across the state of Missouri. When it gets there it notifies the officer and gives them a name and face with the identification," Lowe said.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens also hopes tools like the BLUE ALERT will help the public locate suspects who hurt officers. Lowe said every tool is important in catching criminals.

“It would let the public know and if they are in a vehicle, like if Mr. McCarthy was in a vehicle and he left, we would be able to put that in there and have more eyes on the road for us," Lowe said.