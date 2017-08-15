Deliberation on KCI terminal bid proposals to continue through end of week

Cat Reid
2:20 PM, Aug 15, 2017

Members of the selection committee tasked with choosing a company to possibly build a new KCI terminal said deliberation will continue through Friday.

The four companies bidding for the project presented their plans to the committee on Monday. Council and committee members Jermaine Reed and Joli Justus said they've submitted more questions to the bidders that must be answered by Thursday at noon.

