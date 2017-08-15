Deliberation on KCI terminal bid proposals to continue through end of week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Members of the selection committee tasked with choosing a company to possibly build a new KCI terminal said deliberation will continue through Friday.

The four companies bidding for the project presented their plans to the committee on Monday. Council and committee members Jermaine Reed and Joli Justus said they've submitted more questions to the bidders that must be answered by Thursday at noon.

Cat Reid is a reporter. Hear her full report at 5 p.m. and check back for updates.