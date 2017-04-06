Police reports show connections between Kylr Yust and 2 missing women

CASS COUNTY, Mo. - Earlier this week, two sets of human remains were found in rural Cass County. Investigators continue to search the area for more evidence.

"It's mind baffling. It's boggling to think, it kind of just blows us away," said Joe Monteil, who lives not far from where the remains were found. "We don't know what to think about it really."

On Wednesday, the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one set of remains found is 21-year-old Jessica Runions, who disappeared more than six months ago.

Kansas City police are now investigating her death as a homicide.

Investigators told Kara Kopetsky's family the second set of yet-to-be identified remains may be her. The 17-year-old was last seen leaving Belton High School in May 2007.

Police reports 41 Action News obtained connect Kylr Yust to Runions and Kara.

Yust is currently in a Jackson County jail awaiting trial. He's accused of setting Runions's SUV on fire.

Friends say Runions left a party with Yust.

In one police report, a witness claims to have seen Yust's truck near where the remains were found the same day Kara disappeared in 2007.

Those reports also say Yust and Kara were dating at the time.

Monteil said Yust was at his home for a barbeque several years ago because Yust was in a hard rock band with Monteil's son Joe.

"It kind of just blows you away," Monteil said. "You think you see that person, talked to him, spent time with him, ate food with him and then find out stuff like this happens later."

Monteil, who talked to the 41 Action News Investigators before Runions's body was positively identified, said Yust was familiar with the area where Runions's remains and the yet-to-be identified remains were found.

"He had been out here," Monteil said. "This is probably a place where he would think in his head. That's why I think well maybe it is them girls."