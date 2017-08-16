Third person arrested in connection with investigation into Clinton officer's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A third person has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of fallen Clinton Officer Gary Michael.

Jacob Johnson has been charged with hindering prosecution, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Update: 3rd arrest. Jacob Johnson, of Clinton, has been charged with hindering prosecution of a felony by Henry CO PA Richard Shields. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 15, 2017

Michael was killed during a traffic stop in Clinton, Missouri. Ian McCarthy has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Michael's death.

William Noble is charged with tampering with physical evidence. Noble allegedly threw the rifle believed to be used in Michael's shooting death into a body of water north of Clinton.

Law enforcement said Noble and McCarthy are acquaintances. Officials believe Johnson had contact with McCarthy and knew where he was after the shooting.