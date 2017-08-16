Third person arrested in connection with investigation into Clinton officer's death

41 Action News Staff
6:43 PM, Aug 15, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A third person has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of fallen Clinton Officer Gary Michael.

Jacob Johnson has been charged with hindering prosecution, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Michael was killed during a traffic stop in Clinton, Missouri. Ian McCarthy has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Michael's death. 

William Noble is charged with tampering with physical evidence. Noble allegedly threw the rifle believed to be used in Michael's shooting death into a body of water north of Clinton. 

Law enforcement said Noble and McCarthy are acquaintances. Officials believe Johnson had contact with McCarthy and knew where he was after the shooting. 

Extended coverage:

McCarthy charged with murder in Clinton cop slaying, booked into county jail

Clinton community comes together after officer is shot, killed in traffic stop turned violent

Body of fallen officer Gary Michael escorted back to Clinton

MSHP finds rifle believed to be used in shooting death of Officer Gary Michael

Photos of fallen Clinton officer in training

Family remembers Clinton, Missouri officer Gary Michael 

Hundreds gather for fallen Clinton officer's funeral

Photos: Kansas, Missouri officers killed in the line of duty since 1997

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top