Third person arrested in connection with investigation into Clinton officer's death

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 73°
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A third person has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of fallen Clinton Officer Gary Michael.
Jacob Johnson has been charged with hindering prosecution, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Update: 3rd arrest. Jacob Johnson, of Clinton, has been charged with hindering prosecution of a felony by Henry CO PA Richard Shields.— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 15, 2017
Update: 3rd arrest. Jacob Johnson, of Clinton, has been charged with hindering prosecution of a felony by Henry CO PA Richard Shields.
Michael was killed during a traffic stop in Clinton, Missouri. Ian McCarthy has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Michael's death.
William Noble is charged with tampering with physical evidence. Noble allegedly threw the rifle believed to be used in Michael's shooting death into a body of water north of Clinton.
Law enforcement said Noble and McCarthy are acquaintances. Officials believe Johnson had contact with McCarthy and knew where he was after the shooting.
Extended coverage:McCarthy charged with murder in Clinton cop slaying, booked into county jailClinton community comes together after officer is shot, killed in traffic stop turned violentBody of fallen officer Gary Michael escorted back to ClintonMSHP finds rifle believed to be used in shooting death of Officer Gary MichaelPhotos of fallen Clinton officer in trainingFamily remembers Clinton, Missouri officer Gary Michael Hundreds gather for fallen Clinton officer's funeralPhotos: Kansas, Missouri officers killed in the line of duty since 1997
Extended coverage:
McCarthy charged with murder in Clinton cop slaying, booked into county jail
Clinton community comes together after officer is shot, killed in traffic stop turned violent
Body of fallen officer Gary Michael escorted back to Clinton
MSHP finds rifle believed to be used in shooting death of Officer Gary Michael
Photos of fallen Clinton officer in training
Family remembers Clinton, Missouri officer Gary Michael
Hundreds gather for fallen Clinton officer's funeral
Photos: Kansas, Missouri officers killed in the line of duty since 1997