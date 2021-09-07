Cass County reports more than 900 school-related COVID-19 exposures last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Health Department reported more than 900 school-related COVID-19 exposures last week.

The department released its weekly reports Tuesday for the week ending Saturday, Sept. 4.

Cass County reported 293 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by PCR test and an additional 119 probable cases with 1,076 people notified of possible exposure.

The vast majority of those exposure — 928 — are “related to school systems,” according to the Cass County Health Department.

According to the Cass County Health Department, those 928 students, faculty and staff are required to quarantine and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after being exposed.

Harrisonville Schools reported 184 new quarantine cases last week, while Belton School District No. 124 reported 19 new cases last week, Ray-Pec Schools reported 118 people in isolation or quarantine as of Sept. 3, and more than one-fourth of all students in the Sherwood Cass R-VIII School District were in quarantine as of last week.

More than double the number of non-school exposures also were reported, jumping from 70 the previous week to 148 last week.

Cass County also reported an additional 11 deaths from COVID-19.

To date during the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reported 10,391 cases and 133 deaths in Cass County.

The number of vaccines administered in the county rose from 219 to 237 last week, including 88 third-dose booster shots.

The Cass County Health Department offers vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at its clinic at 1411 S. Commercial St.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments — which can be made by calling 816-380-8425 — are preferred.