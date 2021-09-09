Jackson County Health Department closes Rae’s Cafe ‘effective immediately’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department director has closed Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs “effective immediately” for violating the county’s COVID-19 orders.

Thursday’s order is the latest back and forth between the county’s health officials and the cafe.

The ongoing dialogue dates back to mid-August when health officials followed up on complaints that the cafe was not following mask mandates in place at the time.

The issue came to a head last Friday, Sept. 3 , when the county revoked the cafe’s food establishment permit and ordered it to close.

But the cafe’s owner, Amanda Wohletz, opened the cafe the next morning as a private club, requiring customers to pay a membership fee and sign a waiver in order to enter the cafe.

County health officials said Tuesday they planned to use every option to enforce its health orders. That statement appears connected to Thursday’s announcement.

“…based on your continued violation of the order and disregard for enforcement actions, Rae’s Cafe located at 1605 SW 7 Highway in Blue Springs, Missouri, 64105 is closed effective immediately to protect the health and safety of residents of Jackson County.”

Rae’s Cafe is not the only Jackson County establishment fighting back against county health order enforcement.