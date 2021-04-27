Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 27

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 26 total patients for COVID-19.

Of those, 15 have active infections. Five are in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators. Eleven patients are recovering from the virus at the hospital.

The doctors the 15 active cases is a slight bump up from their recent numbers.

Relaxed COVID-19 guidelines will take effect Friday in KCMO

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced updates to the city's COVID-19 emergency order Monday.

The revised order removes capacity and seating stipulations, as well as a requirement for masks in some instances.

KC Symphony announces return to in-person concerts

"It is time for our return to in-person attendance , and we couldn’t be more excited," said the executive director of the Kansas City Symphony on Tuesday.

The symphony announced it plans to host in-person audiences at Helzberg Hall in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in May and June.

Safety protocols, which were developed in conjunction with the University of Kansas Health System, will be in place.

Kansas will resume administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccine providers in Kansas can resume giving doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Laura Kelly said.

There was a statewide pause on use of the dosages in accordance with a CDC recommendation after some reports of clotting issues.

The state is set to receive a shipment of 1,700 J&J doses next week.

COVID-19 vaccination demand continues to taper off in Kansas, Missouri

For the second straight week, the number of people seeking to initiate and complete COVID-19 vaccination has fallen in Kansas and Missouri.

Kansas' total vaccinations fell more than 44% during the two-week period. Missouri's decline was not as steep.

—

Find more coronavirus news and resources from 41 Action News here.