Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 29

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say overall, COVID-19 case numbers are trending down in the United States, though numbers in Kansas City “could be better.”

At the health system, they are treating 13 patients with active virus infections, six of whom are in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.

Twelve people are recovering from the virus in the hospital.

The doctors talked about the implications of COVID-19 on cancer screenings, noting there will need to be a huge public health effort to make up for the deficit.

Lawrence couple reunites after 15 months spent apart due to the pandemic

A Lawrence couple who'd been physically separated for more than a year reunited at Kansas City International Airport Wednesday.

The couple's been together since high school and married for 55 years.

They were separated when what was supposed to be a quick work trip turned into much more as COVID-19 started shutting the world down.

Neither felt safe traveling with their health issues. They spoke on the phone every day until this moment.

Kansas City-area nonprofit raising money for families in India amid COVID-19 surge

The COVID-19 pandemic is having catastrophic effects on India, with more than 200,000 dead and shortages of oxygen and hospital beds.

A Kansas City-area nonprofit with ties to the country is raising funds to help families overseas amid the surge.

Hy-Vee pharmacies now offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

All Hy-Vee pharmacies are now offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines , the grocer announced Wednesday.

Anyone who wants a vaccine is welcome to get them free of charge, on their own time. Appointments are still available, too.

Survey: Pandemic proved too much for some Missouri teachers

The pandemic's long-term reach could extend to the education sector in Missouri.

A recent survey found one in 10 Missouri teachers are thinking about quitting after weathering this storm.

A state education official said even a small percentage of changes would have a ripple effect on classrooms statewide.

