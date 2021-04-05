Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in the Kansas City area, 41 Action News is compiling a list of vaccination events and where people can sign up for a vaccine interest form each week. Openings are constantly changing and filling, so keep checking for the latest information.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating seven patients with active COVID-19 infections. Of those, three are in the ICU and two on ventilators. Another 13 patients are still recovering from COVID-19 but are no longer positive for the virus.

Doctors were joined by guests from the Mayo Clinic to talk about how medical professionals approach patients with information about things like vaccines when the patient might be hesitant.

VFW recognizes Missouri veteran's volunteer work during pandemic

A retired Missouri veteran is receiving recognition for her volunteer work with Team Rubicon. The organization gives service members the opportunity to serve on the home front and has been helping with mass vaccination events around the country.

Kansas City area residents 'seeing the light' with Easter gatherings

Many Kansas City families enjoyed the nice Easter weekend weather with a little more relaxed feeling than Easter of 2020. Families cited the ability to be outdoors, better understanding of the pandemic and progress in vaccinations.

Outdoor Farmers Market in City Market brings sense of normalcy to vendors, shoppers

The City Market farmers market opened for the season on Saturday with social distancing in place but fewer restrictions on the sale of goods compared to last spring. Vendors and customers said it feels like a bit of a return to normalcy.

Louisburg mother questions COVID-19 photographing policy undisclosed to parents

Parents in the Louisburg school district are upset after a track coach was seen taking photos of the students at practice and said it was for attendance and contact tracing purposes. The Miami County Health Department said it has never received photos for contact tracing and has not requested them.

