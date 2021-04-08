Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 26 COVID-19 patients. Eight of those are suffering from acute infections, two of whom are in the intensive care unit and on ventilators.

Eighteen patients are recovering from the virus in the hospital.

Doctors were joined by an expert in ophthalmology to talk about COVID-19 and the eyes. The virus can be contracted through the mucus membrane of the eye, and they shared safety tips to prevent that from happening.

They also answered questions about how vaccine hesitancy could affect the ability to reach herd immunity, especially with virus variants developing.

Effort underway to get refugees vaccinated against COVID-19

Community activists are working to educate the refugee community about the COVID-19 vaccine and help with hesitancy to get vaccinated . The group wants to calm any fears the new residents might have about accepting a dose of the vaccine.

Kansas Department of Labor takes steps to modernize information technology system

It will take more than two years to modernize the Kansas Department of Labor technology used to issue unemployment benefits, something that has been under fire during increased demand due to the pandemic. The department is exploring options for a completely new information technology system .

Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department offering vaccines at 3 clinics

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department announced Wednesday it plans to offer vaccines at three clinics on Tuesdays through Fridays.

The clinics will go from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be located at three different locations throughout the city.

Blue Valley schools hold hearing on mask policy

Blue Valley schools held their meeting on mask policy as required by Senate Bill 40 on Wednesday. Parents testified that masks are harmful to their students' health and infringe on religious freedom. Doctors testified that masks are the best way to ensure public health and safety.

The hearing officer will present their findings to the school board within a week.

Missouri Senate votes to ban vaccine passports

The Missouri Senate voted to pass a bill banning vaccine passports within the state. A vaccine passport is documentation that someone has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The bill now goes to the House.

According to the Associated Press, The Missouri bill would ban any requirements that travelers show proof of vaccination in order to fly, get a taxi or use public transportation in the state.

UK variant now the dominant strain in the US, CDC head says

According to the CDC, the United Kingdom variant of the COVID-19 virus is now the most prevalent strain in the U.S. The variant is more transmissible and possibly more severe.

—

Find more coronavirus news and resources from 41 Action News here.