Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 19

University of Kansas Health System daily update

University of Kansas Health System officials said it has been more than six days since they had an in-patient COVID-19 death.

Doctors spent Friday answering community questions. They discussed differences in efficacy rates of vaccines against different virus variants. They also talked about the new CDC recommendation that allows three-feet of social distancing in some instances.

The doctors also answered many questions about how long to wait after a vaccination to hug loved ones.

Mega vaccine event begins at Arrowhead Stadium

Truman Medical Centers and the National Guard will vaccinate 8,000 people against COVID-19 with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine both Friday and Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. The event is only for Jackson County residents who were contacted to sign up for an appointment.

Anyone who has trouble finding transportation to their appointment can get a ride on a RideKC bus .

People looking for appointments outside of Jackson County have many options for other mass clinics .

Mega vaccine clinic logistics

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Hy-Vee prepare for second week of vaccine clinics

Hy-Vee is working with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to host a vaccine clinic for residents who live in and around the 18th and Vine District. The goal is to target communities that may have a hard time with transportation or need more information about vaccination to grow trust.

The first week of the clinic was a success , and officials are already preparing for the next. Clinics will be held every Monday.

Kansas City-area doctors say pregnant women can get COVID-19 vaccine

Kansas City doctors are saying it's okay for pregnant women to receive the COVID-19 vaccine . Data shows that pregnant women are more likely to have serious complications if they contract the illness, so the COVID-19 vaccine will protect them just like a flu shot, which is already allowed during pregnancy.

Telehealth option could be unavailable to Kansas patients after March 31

Emergency orders that allowed the expansion of telehealth services in Kansas are set to expire on March 31 . The expansion of telehealth has provided expanded access for patients, especially in rural settings, or who want to talk with a doctor from the safety of their homes. It has also allowed doctors to increase the number of patients they see.

Missouri to open phases 2, 3 of vaccine eligibility within weeks

Due to increased vaccine availability, Missouri will open vaccinations to adults who qualify in Phase 2 on March 29. Phase 3, in which all Missouri adults are eligible, will open April 9. That will allow 4.5 million Missourians the opportunity to get the vaccine if they want.

