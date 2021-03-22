Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

University of Kansas Health System doctors are treating nine patients with acute COVID-19 infections. Of those, five are in the ICU and three on ventilators. Another 27 patients are still in COVID-19 recovery.

Doctors touched on the fear of seeing lots of young people on spring break at Miami Beach over the weekend and the state of emergency issued there to control the crowds. They said that most young people are yet to be vaccinated and this could create another surge in virus cases.

Two of the doctors organizing local vaccine trials joined the doctors to talk about the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the trials taking place in children and trials beginning that treat COVID-19 instead of preventing serious infection.

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in the Kansas City area, 41 Action News is compiling a list of vaccination events and where people can sign up for a vaccine through interest forms each week. There is no guarantee spots have not filled up since the list was compiled.

More than 8,000 Jackson County residents vaccinated at Arrowhead Stadium

Thousands of Jackson County residents were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday and Saturday. That version of the vaccine requires just one shot, meaning those thousands are fully vaccinated, making headway in Missouri.

WWII veteran, COVID-19 survivor celebrates 100th birthday

Max Deweese, a World War II veteran and COVID-19 survivor, celebrated his 100th birthday Friday during a party at American Legion Post 370 in Overland Park.

AstraZeneca's U.S. trial data shows vaccine is 79% effective

U.S. data for the trial of the AstraZeneca version of the COVID-19 vaccine shows it is 79% effective. The study tested 30,000 volunteers and 20,000 of those were given the actual vaccine while the remainder received a placebo. The next step will be to see emergency use authorization from the FDA.

