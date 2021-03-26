Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 26

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors with the University of Kansas Health System are treating 13 patients with active COVID-19 infections and four of those are in the ICU. Another 17 patients are in recovery phases of the virus.

The Hays campus announced they were down to no cases on Thursday, but received another COVID-19 patient on Friday. Doctors said they expect this kind of ebb and flow to continue.

The doctors spent Friday answering viewer questions about COVID-19 and its vaccination options.

Dr. Al-Ola Abdallah also joined the call. He is the Director of Plasma Cell Disorders and gave an update on a new drug expected to get FDA approval to treat multiple myeloma, a common blood cancer. He also joined 41 Action News Today to discuss the development.

FDA expected to approve new multiple myeloma treatment

Vibrant Health creates targeted plan for vaccinating underserved communities

Vibrant Health in Kansas City, Kansas, is targeting different community groups and organizations to help get underserved populations access to the COVID-19 vaccines.

AdventHealth reflects on 1-year anniversary of treating COVID-19 patients

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission has reached one year since treating its first COVID-19 patients and is reflecting on the milestone. A physical therapist shared her story of working the front lines and helping patients recover after being bedridden for extended periods of time.

Johnson County extends health orders through April

Johnson County, Kansas, officials voted to extend public health orders requiring masking and social distancing through the end of April. The order was set to expire on March 31.

Kansas City-area clinics receive nearly $50 million in federal aid for vaccines

Nearly 50 health centers in Kansas and Missouri will receive close to $187 million to fill gaps in access to the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a $10 billion federal initiative.

Amazon to vaccinate workers at Missouri, Kansas fulfillment centers

Amazon is offering COVID-19 vaccines to workers at its Missouri and Kansas fulfillment centers. It is working with local government and health officials to execute the clinics and will expand to other states when more front line workers are eligible.

