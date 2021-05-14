Kansas City COVID-19 daily briefing for May 14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 15 patients with active COVID-19 infections, which is a slight decline. However, 11 of those are in the ICU and three are on the ventilator with another 11 in recovery for a total of 26.

Two patients died from the virus on Thursday, the first deaths at the KU Health System from COVID-19 since May 4.

Doctors spent Friday's update answering questions from viewers, including about updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on mask-wearing for vaccinated people.

Pandemic blamed for delays in furniture industry

Pandemic shipping backlogs and workforce shortages are causing delays in furniture deliveries, sometimes by months. Experts say if you see something you plan to purchase and it's available, don't wait because prices may also start to go up.

Kansas City-area porn addiction counselor says client list grew during pandemic

A local counselor who deals with pornography addiction said she's seen an increase in clients during the pandemic with many people being stuck at home and pornography being a cheap addiction to turn to.

CDC issues new mask guidance, local jurisdictions adjust health orders

The CDC announced Thursday that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said he will be ending the city's health order in order to prevent confusion between national and local guidance. That news received mixed reactions from Kansas City residents.

Gov. Laura Kelly said that the state of Kansas will brings its orders in line with CDC guidance.

KC-area doctors say that people should not stress about the new guidance, because the decision follows science and data.

In-depth: Kansas City economy still year away from pre-pandemic levels

Regional economic experts say that the Kansas City economy has made strides in recovering from the pandemic recession, but it may be more than a year before the economy returns to pre-pandemic levels.

COVID-19 vaccination rates could increase, remain same based on parents' decision

Children as young as 12 years old can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which has many hopeful that vaccination rates in the U.S. will increase and the country can inch closer to herd immunity.

However, children under 18 must have parent's or guardian's permission to receive the vaccine, meaning the potential increase is still in the hands of adults.

