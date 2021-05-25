Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Heath System daily update

For the first time in more than a year, doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say they aren’t treating any COVID-19 patients in their intensive care unit.

In Tuesday’s briefing, doctors said the hospital is still treating 16 COVID-19 patients, including 13 in recovery, but none of them are in the ICU.

Gov. Kelly to meet with business leaders to discuss workforce concerns

Business owners in Kansas are asking Gov. Laura Kelly to end a weekly $300 payment that benefits unemployed residents as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Some states, including Missouri, have already ended pandemic-related unemployment assistance over concerns it's contributing to a labor shortage.

Kelly has requested to meet with these business leaders , who want to discuss re-directing available federal money toward return to work incentives and temporary child care assistance.

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Kansas City, Missouri

First Lady Jill Biden will be in Kansas City , Missouri, this week to visit Metropolitan Community College.

Her visit is part of Biden Administration's effort to vaccinate students through partnerships with retail pharmacies.

RideKC to lift capacity restrictions on May 31

RideKC will soon lift capacity and social distancing restrictions on its vehicles, though passengers must still wear a face covering.

Bus fares will remain suspended, RideKC said.

Starlight Theatre announces full capacity seating

Starlight Theatre will host guests at full capacity beginning in June.

Face masks will be recommended, though not required.

—

Find more coronavirus news and resources from 41 Action News here.