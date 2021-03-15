KCPS teachers, staff, facility members launch vaccination process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools started to vaccinate teachers and staff with the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday thanks to the help from local hospitals.

Truman Medical Center/University Health and Children's Mercy Hospital are vaccinating local educators in several districts for the next six weeks with the Pfizer vaccine.

"We have all done the best we can giving everything," Desirea Faust, a speech and language employee at KCPS, said about getting her students back to in-person learning. "I'm excited to have them back in person."

She was one of the first teachers to get the vaccine on Monday.

Some students in the KCPS school district have returned to in-person learning, as of Monday. While they do that, their teachers are getting vaccinated.

"It's been a long time coming. I am excited this is one step closer to making families more comfortable in sending their kids to school with kids feeling safe," Faust said.

One teacher told 41 Action News the reason he got the vaccine is simple.

"It's important that we make sure our students and our teachers feel good in coming back because we do need to be back at school and help our community," Reggie Berry, restorative justice coordinator for KCPS, said.

The clinic is expected to vaccinate additional teachers and staff in the coming weeks.

"Today (Monday) we are looking to vaccinate a little over 500. By the end of the three weeks, we are looking at vaccinating a little over 10,000 teachers in total with all the districts that we are going to be involved with," Dr. Mark Steele, executive chief clinical officer for Truman Medical Center/University Health, said.

The clinics will also be vaccinating school districts in Independence, Raytown, Hickman Mills, Fort Osage and Center.

"Words can't express right now my excitement," KCPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said. "As I look all the facility and staff members that are in here getting their shots today (Monday), it gives me a level of comfort that we will be able to hit that herd immunity at 70-75 percent. We believe, in this window we will be able to accomplish that as a district."

As teacher after teacher sat down for their big moment Monday, all they could think about is their students.

"It's been a whole year now since we have seen them in person. So yeah, I am excited," Faust said.

Educators also signed up for their second doses, which are set to be administered in 21 days.