Missouri Attorney General files amicus brief supporting owner of Rae's Cafe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is once again showing his support for the owner of Rae's Cafe, a restaurant that was shut down by Jackson County for repeatedly violating the county's health order.

On Tuesday, Schmitt filed an amicus brief which argues several points in favor Amanda Wohletz, the owner of Rae's Cafe.

One of those arguments is that the restaurant is a private club, which isn't subject to the county's mask mandate.

On Sept. 4, Wohletz closed to the public and reopened as a private club after the county ordered the restaurant to be closed down .

In the latest order issued by Jackson County on Aug. 4, it says the mandate applies to "any place or business offering or holding out to the general public goods, services, privileges, facilities advantages or accommodations for the peace, comfort, health and safety for the general public."

However, the order also says "public accommodation shall not include a private club."

Schmitt argues that Jackson County nor the order have properly defined what a "private business" is and therefore it shouldn't apply to Rae's Cafe.

In the brief, Schmitt also says Wohletz's business qualifies for certain exemptions listed in the order which include "persons who have disabilities where face coverings or masks constitute a substantial impairment to their health and wellbeing based upon medical, behavioral or legal direction."

According to Schmitt, Wohletz had notified a county representative that her employees were medically exempt from the mask.

The brief also argues that the county has violated Woheltz's due process of rights and asks a judge to side with her in court.