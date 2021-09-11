Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Over 100 hundred people gather to show support for Rae's Cafe

Cafe ordered to close by Jackson County
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JuYeon Kim/KSHB
Over a hundred people gathered at Rae's Cafe in Blue Springs to show support for the owner after a Judge granted Jackson County an order to temporary close the cafe.
Rae's Cafe supporters
Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 10:06:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after a Jackson County judge issued an order for Rae's Cafe in Blue Springs to close, over a hundred people gathered outside the restaurant to show support for the owner.

On Sept. 3, Jackson County revoked the cafe's food establishment permit due to repeated violation of the county's COVID-19 order.

The following day Rae's Cafe opened as a "private club." Those who wished to joined the private club had to pay $1 to enter the establishment and the only dress code was no masks allowed.

In response, the county shut the restaurant down and filed a petition in a circuit court asking a judge to formally shut the cafe down.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is expected to make an appearance at the cafe to show support for the owner Amanda Wohletz.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage