Over 100 hundred people gather to show support for Rae's Cafe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after a Jackson County judge issued an order for Rae's Cafe in Blue Springs to close, over a hundred people gathered outside the restaurant to show support for the owner.

A large group of supporters are waiting outside Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs, MO to show their solidarity with owner, Amanda Wohletz. @AGEricSchmitt is set to arrive this morning.@KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/hFR9W3woJF — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) September 11, 2021

On Sept. 3, Jackson County revoked the cafe's food establishment permit due to repeated violation of the county's COVID-19 order.

The following day Rae's Cafe opened as a "private club." Those who wished to joined the private club had to pay $1 to enter the establishment and the only dress code was no masks allowed.

In response, the county shut the restaurant down and filed a petition in a circuit court asking a judge to formally shut the cafe down.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is expected to make an appearance at the cafe to show support for the owner Amanda Wohletz.