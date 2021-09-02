NKC Hospital announces vaccine mandate for employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Hospital will require all employees, including those who work for Meritas Health, to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12.

The announcement came in a letter emailed to staff Thursday from President and CEO Dr. Stephen L. Reintjes Sr.

“Making the vaccine mandatory is the right move for our organization and our community,” Reintjes said in the letter. “Additionally, a fully vaccinated workforce signals to our patients that they are receiving care in the safest possible environment.”

North Kansas City Hospital will conduct on-site clinics “in the near future” for staff in need of vaccination.

“There is overwhelming proof these vaccines reduce the spread of the virus, minimize the severity of symptoms and prevent death,” Reintjes said in his letter.

North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health already mandate certain vaccinations and a flu shot as a condition of employment and will make COVID-19 vaccination “an employment requirement for both new and existing employees, with approved exceptions for medical and religious reasons,” Reintjes wrote.