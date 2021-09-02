SantaCaliGon Days Festival returns; COVID-19 vaccines available

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — SantaCaliGon Days Festival returns Thursday night with no mask requirement, but the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The event, which begins Thursday night and runs through 5 p.m. Monday, encourages mask usage – in alignment with Independence’s public health advisory – because “there will be a large number of people from different households,” according to a news release.

The city’s health department also will offer vaccines from noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from noon to 4 p.m. Monday. The first 50 people who are inoculated will receive a VIP wristband.

SantaCaliGon, a largely outdoor event, comes as the Independence City Council voted down a mask mandate last month, and two weeks later issued a warning of COVID-19 exposure from that meeting.

Several musical acts are scheduled to perform over the course of the Labor Day weekend, including country artists Sawyer Brown and Little Texas.