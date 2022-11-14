2 former KCPD officers to plead guilty in connection to 2019 assault case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two former Kansas City, Missouri, police officers who were charged with assaulting a transgender woman during an arrest caught on video in 2019 are expected to plead guilty Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Charles Prichard and Matthew Brummett are due in court at 2 p.m. for a plea hearing, according to a Notice of Hearing filed Thursday in Jackson County court.

The terms of the plea agreement were not provided in those court documents.

Both have been charged with third-degree assault, a Class E felony.

Initially, Brummett and Prichard were charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, in May 2020 after the video surfaced, which appeared to show the two officers “acting purposefully in concert with each other” to “recklessly” injure Brianna Hill, according to the indictment.

The incident took place May 24, 2019, outside a beauty shop in the 1300 block of Brush Creek Boulevard.

Hill had gotten into an argument and called 911. She then got into an argument with the store owner, who also called police and asked for Hill to be removed, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in announcing the charges.

Brummett and Prichard were placed on administrative duty after the charges were filed.

The officers initially claimed that Hill, who was subsequently shot to death in an unrelated incident in the 4300 block of Hardesty Avenue in October 2019, had resisted arrest, but a video shot by passer-by Roderick Reed painted a different picture.

The video showed the officers “slamming her face against the concrete sidewalk; kneeing her in the face, torso and ribs; and forcefully bending her arms over her head while her hands were handcuffed and she was laying on her stomach,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Brummett and Prichard originally cited Reed for stopping his vehicle in the street to film the encounter. He was pardoned by Mayor Quinton Lucas and the charges were later dismissed, but Reed filed a multi-million lawsuit against the city and the officers.

A Jackson County grand jury indicted Brummett and Prichard in July 2020 for assault, upgrading the charges from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Brummett and Prichard pleaded not guilty in August 2020. Both officers subsequently left the department in December 2021, a KCPD spokesperson confirmed earlier this year.

The case against Brummett and Prichard helped lay bare friction between Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker’s office and retired KCPD Chief of Police Rick Smith.

Baker accused KCPD of stonewalling her office , refusing to provide documents it requested in the case and other cases involving the conduct of officers.

The incident prompted Lucas to introduce new oversight measures in his role as a member of the KCPD Board of Police Commissioners.

Brummett and Prichard are the second and third KCPD to plead guilty to assaulting a citizen in the last three weeks.

Former Sgt. Matthew Neal pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to assaulting a teenager in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in 2019.

Neal was sentenced to probation and surrendered his Peace Officer Standards and Training license among the terms of his plea agreement.

When Neal was charged and again when Brummett and Prichard were charged, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 99, the union that represents KCPD, issued statements defending the officers’ action and saying they expected the officers to be “exonerated” in court.

The FOP did not respond to a request for comment when Neal pleaded guilty and declined to provide a statement Monday when asked about Prichard and Brummett's plea agreements.

