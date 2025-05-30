3rd suspect arrested in connection to death of Kansas City sports reporter Adan Manzano

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kenner Police Department in Louisiana announced a third arrest in the ongoing investigation into the death of Adan Manzano, a Kansas City sports reporter who died while on assignment for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Detectives identified and arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the scheme that ultimately led to Manzano’s death.

Investigators say evidence gathered through various means revealed that the man, along with previously arrested suspects Danette Colbert and Rickey White, played an active role in a coordinated pattern of targeting victims, drugging them, and stealing personal property, such as phones and access to their financial accounts.

Detectives say the vehicle used by Colbert on the day of Manzano’s death had been rented by the third suspect, according to police.

Police said that further evidence showed the third suspect provided logistical support, engaged in post-crime communication, and assisted in attempts to benefit from the victim’s stolen assets financially.

Investigators say records also showed extensive communication between the man and Colbert following the incident, and that he played a role in the group’s recurring criminal activity.

As a result of this evidence, an arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect for principal to simple robbery, purse snatching, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud, and computer fraud.

The suspect is now in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center alongside Colbert and White.

Manzano was found dead early on Feb. 5 inside his New Orleans hotel room as he was in town covering the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX for Telemundo KC.

Surveillance footage captured Colbert entering Manzano's hotel room in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner early Feb. 5. Colbert briefly exited and re-entered the room, but Manzano was not seen again.

A search warrant also led authorities to find Manzano's phone and credit card at Colbert's residence.

Colbert was charged in February with allegedly using a credit card that belonged to Manzano at several stores in the New Orleans area. She was charged with second-degree murder about a month later.

White is also facing a second-degree murder charge.

Colbert was sentenced to 25 years in an unrelated case earlier in May.

Manzano’s death was a combination of the effects of alprazolam, also known as Xanax, and alcohol, according to the Jefferson Parish coroner.

