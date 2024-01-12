Doctor's orders: Layer up, but not too much booze Saturday to stay warm at Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are two things Chiefs fans are probably worried about as Saturday's playoff game against the Miami Dolphins grows closer:

Will the Chiefs win?

Any tips on how to stay warm while watching an outdoor game when the wind chill index is well below zero?

First worry we can't help with, but one doctor shared great tips on how to keep warm.

KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes spoke with Dr. Todd Shaffer, a family physician with University Health.

"Multiple layers," Shaffer said. "Whether that's something made specifically for the cold."

Shaffer recommended fans wear wool clothing and a coat that serves as a good windbreaker.

There's also the problem of how to keep your hands and feet from freezing.

"You always want to keep the core of your body warm, but you also have to think about all your extremities as well," Shaffer said. "Mittens are better than gloves; they don't clap quite as loud during the game, but they're going to keep your hands warm."

He also advised fans to wear at least a couple layers of socks in addition to shoes or boots that help keep your feet warm.

"This is not the time of year to pick your favorite shoes," he said. "You've got to pick the warm ones."

Dr. Shaffer said not to rely on alcohol consumption to keep warm.

"When you drink, you're actually more prone to get hypothermia quicker," Shaffer said. "And so if you're with your friends, people who know you and you're stating to talk nonsense, it's time to get in. You need to look out for your friend, because it may not just be the alcohol component, it may be the hypothermia kicking in."

The Chiefs will allow fans to bring in a piece of cardboard no larger that three feet tall and five feet wide to help keep their feet warm.

"Basically (the cardboard) it cuts down on the conduction," Shaffer said. "So it's not even so much the insulation part as it's just you're not in direct contact with the concrete."

Shaffer said when your boot or other footwear comes into contact with the cold concrete, it literally sucks the heat right out of the bottom of your feet.

