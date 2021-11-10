Former Olathe teacher James Loganbill, convicted of stalking student, denied bond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Olathe teacher who was recently sentenced to one year in prison for stalking a student was denied bond in a Johnson County court on Tuesday.

James Loganbill was convicted of stalking a 10-year-old student in September. He was first charged with one count of stalking last June.

An investigation found Loganbill possessed more than 200 photos and videos of the student he stalked. Because most of photos and videos in his possession focused on the student's buttocks, an Olathe police detective said he believed the crimes were sexually motivated.

Because of that, Loganbill must register as a sex offender for 15 years in addition to the one-year prison sentence.

Loganbill appealed the decision and had asked to be let out of prison during that process.

