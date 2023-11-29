Hospital: ‘No indication’ allegations against Johnson County doctor involved patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A spokesperson from Overland Park Regional Medical Center reiterated Wednesday the hospital does not currently believe any of its patients were involved in allegations against a former doctor at the facility.

Dr. Brian Aalbers faces two federal charges — one for attempted production of child pornography and a second for possession of child pornography — after Kansas City, Missouri, police received a tip about hidden cameras at a location in KCMO. Detectives said they had to sift through as many as 20,000 files of photos and videos stored on electronic devices belonging to Aalbers.

Aalbers was a pediatric neurologist at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, a position he is no longer affiliated with.

The hospital first told KSHB 41 News earlier this month it did not believe at the time that any patients were involved. The hospital repeated that message Wednesday.

“The health and safety of our patients is our top priority, and there is no indication at this time that the allegations against Dr. Aalbers involve patients,” the hospital spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they assisted law enforcement in the original Oct. 23, 2023, investigation and continue to offer help if requested. The spokesperson said the hospital reached out to regulatory agencies to advise them of the charges against Aalbers.

“Dr. Aalbers is no longer affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center or any of our facilities or clinics, and we are working with his former patients to meet their care needs,” the spokesperson continued.

Given his position and general proximity to children, the FBI shared an e-mail address and online form earlier this week that anyone potentially affiliated with Aalbers could fill out to help provide additional information.

Aalbers remains in federal custody.

