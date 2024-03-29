Jackson County grand jury Friday indicted accused double killer Larry Acree, who now faces 18 charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of killing an Independence police officer and a Jackson County Court civil process server was indicted Friday by a Jackson County grand jury.

Larry Acree now faces 18 charges in the Feb. 29 shootings that killed Independence police officer Cody Allen and Drexel Mack, a Jackson County Court civil process server.

The charges include two counts of first degree murder, nine counts of armed criminal action and seven counts of first degree assault.

He originally faced six charges, including the two murder charges.



The deadly chain of events began about 1 p.m., Feb. 29, when Mack and another civil process server were shot after going into Acree's house to serve an eviction notice. The house is in the 1100 block of Elsea Smith and Bundshu roads.

Mack was shot and the second process server escaped the house and called police.

Independence officers came to the house and Officer Allen was shot when he tried to rescue Mack.

The shootings also wounded two other Independence police officers, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Acree is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on May 3 in Jackson County Court.

He's in the Jackson County Jail. A judge set his bond at $2 million, cash only.

