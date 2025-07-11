Judge rules teen charged in death of Shaun Brady to remain in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge ruled Thursday that a teen charged in connection with the death of Shaun Brady will remain in custody as the criminal case continues against him.

In May, the administrative judge of the Jackson County Family Court ruled the teen would not be tried as an adult in connection with Brady’s Aug. 28, 2024, murder outside of his Brookside restaurant, Brady & Fox.

The judge’s ruling Thursday will keep the teen in custody at least until his next court appearance on Aug. 6.

He was taking out the trash when he saw a group of people around a vehicle in the parking lot.

After confronting the group, Brady was shot and killed.

In August 2024, the teen — identified only by the initials K.H. due to his age, 15 — was charged with second-degree murder, attempted stealing of a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.

Two teens were originally charged in the murder, but the charges against the other teen were dropped in December.

