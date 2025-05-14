Judge rules teen charged in death of chef Shaun Brady will not be tried as adult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The administrative judge of the Jackson County Family Court ruled Tuesday that the teenager charged in the death of Shaun Brady will not be tried as an adult.

A court spokesperson said the decision was made based on hearing evidence in a certification hearing held on April 8 and April 22.

The information led the judge to decide the “juvenile was a proper subject to be dealt with under the provisions of the Missouri juvenile justice system,” per the court spokesperson.

As such, the case will continue in Family Court.

Wednesday, the judge ruled the juvenile should remain in secure detention.

Shaun Brady was killed Aug. 28, 2024, outside his Brookside restaurant, Brady & Fox.

He was taking out the trash when he saw a group of people around a vehicle in the parking lot.

After confronting the group, Brady was shot and killed.

In August 2024, the teen — identified only by the initials K.H. due to his age, 15 — was charged with second-degree murder, attempted stealing of a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.

Two teens were originally charged in the murder, but the charges against the other teen were dropped in December.

