Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas pens thoughts on necessity of traffic crimes enforcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas penned a lengthy social media post Monday diving into the reasoning behind the city’s enforcement of traffic crimes.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, May 16-17, KCMO police arrested 19 suspects, towed 36 vehicles and issued 76 citations.

Kansas City's streets belong to all of us, and we are doing the work to show you. Our enforcement of these illegal acts continues.



We thank the @mshptrooperA, @jcsheriffoffice, @sheriffclayco, and @KCKPDhq for their assistance.



— kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 17, 2025

Police said the citations were for “activities related to stunts, sideshows, takeovers, etc.” Five firearms were also recovered from the scene.

“We will not tolerate those who break the law, trying to hijack our streets,” KCPD posted on X.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department assisted in the effort.

For years, dangerous street activities have plagued Kansas City, with city leaders promising recently to crack down on offenders.

In Lucas' social media post, he said he is often questioned after weekends of arrests as to why the city chooses to continue traffic crimes enforcement, why police are not focused on “more serious behavior” and why there are no alternatives for offenders.

Lucas addressed each item.

First, he said enforcement is necessary as all Kansas Citians have a “right to a peaceful quality of life.”

“The people of our state and city have found that those threatening safety of other drivers, pedestrians, and themselves merits enforcement,” Lucas wrote. “We'll continue this intervention to save lives and bring peace to communities.”

Second, he said the failure to enforce such crimes and “letting one type of activity slide” would only breed “further misconduct, disregard for the law and perpetuates the consequence-free environment too many of our shooters live in.”

Lucas noted shootings have occurred at illegal sideshows in the past, and police have a “duty to enforce the law.”

“Street takeovers disrupt neighborhoods and businesses, place people in fear, create illegal noise issues and have led to deaths,” Lucas said. “This activity is a real problem for our city and many others.”

Third, the mayor defended the “many alternatives” the city provides, such as Mayor’s Nights. He also pointed to areas in the region outside of downtown where adrenaline junkies can recreationally ATV, dirt bike and more.

Lucas said he believes many who have contributed to the issues do not truly want to race. Instead, he said their actions are a response to the “desire to be seen in crowded areas for social media likes, crowds and thrills that include scaring innocent bystanders and challenging police.”

“Folks act up there to be seen, to have an impact, and to threaten others,” Lucas penned. “That conduct cannot be tolerated in our city, particularly with the high potential of serious injury and death from unlicensed racing and stunt car activity.”

Last week, KSHB 41’s Ryan Gamboa spoke with residents in the Crossroads after KCPD launched its Entertainment District Plan early.

While speaking with Gamboa, David Johnson, who has lived in the area for 20 years, was interrupted by motorcyclists revving their engines. The motorcyclists then ran a red light.

“This is why I’m moving,” he said.

Johnson is all for enforcement.

"We really need to do something about it," he said. "That’s not the way it is in other parts of the metro. That’s why we’re (Johnson's family) moving to another part of the metro, where there’s some sort of sense of sanity and law."

In wrapping up his thoughts, the mayor said he is “all ears” for further discussions covering “how to promote lawful and safe behavior in our city.”

