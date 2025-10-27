Kansas City, Missouri, mother pleads not guilty due to mental disease in 2022 death of son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, woman accused of murdering her six-year-old son in 2022 pleaded not guilty due to mental disease or defect last week.

Tasha Haefs was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Karvel Stevens.

Police described a gruesome scene when they were called late Feb. 15, 2022, to a home in the 7300 block of Indiana.

Court documents indicated Haefs called police and told dispatchers the devil was trying to attack her before hanging up.

When officers arrived, they found blood outside the house and could hear Haefs singing inside, singing louder as officers knocked.

Officers entered after Haefs refused to answer. Karvel and a dog were found deceased inside the home.

A mental health evaluation was ordered for Haefs in the days following Karvel’s death.

In June 2022, a Jackson County judge ruled Haefs was unfit to stand trial.

Court proceedings were suspended as Haefs lacked the “capacity to understand the proceedings,” per court documents.

After several check-ins, she was determined competent to stand trial in April 2024.

Then, in May 2024, a trial date was set for April 2025.

Court documents noted she would continue to remain in inpatient mental health care until further proceedings.

Come February 2025, a notice was filed that Haefs intended to “rely upon the defense of mental disease or defect excluding responsibility.”

The trial was later rescheduled for October.

Several weeks ago, on Oct. 10, the case was continued until Oct. 24 for a case management conference.

At that time, Haefs pleaded not guilty due to mental disease or defect.

A Jackson County Court spokesperson confirmed Monday, Oct. 27, that Haefs will remain in mental health care for an indefinite time.

