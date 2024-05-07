Trial set for KCMO mother charged with 6-year-old son’s murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury trial for the Kansas City, Missouri, woman who allegedly killed her 6-year-old son two years ago is set for April 2025.

Tasha Haefs, 37, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

When police responded late Feb. 15, 2022, to a residence in the 7300 block of Indiana, they found 6-year-old Karvel Stevens deceased. A dead dog was also found at the gruesome scene.

The probable cause statement of the incident said Haefs admitted to police she killed Karvel, who she explained was her biological child.

Other court documents noted she told police dispatchers the devil was trying to attack her.

In the days following Karvel’s death, a mental health evaluation was ordered for Haefs.

By the start of June, a Jackson County judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial. Thus, court proceedings were suspended.

In January 2023, the court determined Haefs continued to “lack the capacity to understand the proceedings," so the court ordered the proceedings remain suspended until she was found mentally fit or the charges were disposed of according to law.

After another check-in, the suspension was continued in August 2023.

About seven months later, a motion to proceed was filed.

Haefs was officially determined competent to stand trial on April 19, 2024.

Court documents noted she will continue to remain in inpatient mental health care until proceedings resume.

Haefs’ jury trial will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025.

