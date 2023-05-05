KCK police thank public for tips in 6-year-old’s murder, ask for more help

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police said Friday that the investigation into the murder of Sir-Antonio Brown — a 6-year-oldWest Park Elementary kindergartener who was shot to death in broad daylight as he played with his godbrother Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas — is progressing.

“We have made a lot of progress over the last day in this investigation,” KCK Police Deputy Chief George Sims said. “I want to say thank you for the tips we’ve received. Some of them have been critical to getting us this far as we have gotten. With that said, we want more.”

The case has rocked KCK and wider communities.

Sims said investigators hope tips continue to pour in during the weekend as the department, with assistance from other local and federal law enforcement authorities, search for the gunmen responsible for the deadly shooting around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue in KCK.

“Our goal is to get these guys, these shooters, off the street,” Sims said.

He said the KCKPD intelligence and major-case units are working “around the clock” to apprehend Sir’s killers.

Sims said some of the tips already received, which can be made anonymously through the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline (816-474-8477) or P3Tips mobile app, have been “absolutely critical to moving the investigation forward more quickly. The info that’s come in has been helpful, it’s been solid. We’re very thankful for it and, as I’ve said before, give us more.”

Sims also expressed the department’s profound grief for the family.

“We are very sorry for what the family is going through,” he said. “We are working as quickly as we can. We’re thankful for the help we’ve gotten and now, please give us some more.”

Sims acknowledged the case has taken a toll on the KCKPD officers working it as well.

“We were out on the initial scene, obviously a tough scene for our officers, but not even close to what the family was experiencing yesterday,” he said. “I went out to speak with some family members. It was a difficult conversation. I know we have a lot of work to do. I can’t say more than my heart goes out to them.”

