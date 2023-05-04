KCKPD: 6-year-old’s shooting death 'isn’t tragedy, this is intentional act’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are continuing to search for multiple suspects who fired at least 37 rounds and killed a 6-year-old boy in the street in broad daylight Wednesday night.

Sir-Antonio A. Brown, a student at West Park Elementary School, was gunned down in what police have described as a “targeted attack” around 6:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.

Provided by family Family has identified the child killed Wednesday in a Kansas City, Kansas, shooting as 6-year-old Sir-Antonio Brown (right), who is pictured here with his godbrother.

“These are always bad — but this isn’t a tragedy; this is an intentional act,” Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Deputy Chief George Sims said Thursday during a press briefing. “We know the shooters, the suspects in this incident, were aware this child was in the street, in the area, when this happened. I want to make sure everyone is aware of that.”

Police believe an adult who was inspecting a car parked along the street while two young children played nearby was the intended target.

Family said three people in black masks drove past the house and parked near Lafayette Avenue before walking back up the street toward the house where the shooting took place.

Without apparent warning, the gunmen indiscriminately opened fire on the man, killing Sir in the hail of bullets.

“This one in particular hits us exceptionally hard,” Sims said. “One, it involves a child, and, two, (because of) the degree the shooters went to to put this child deliberately in danger when they shot their weapons.”

The other child who had been near the vehicle ran toward a nearby house, while family members who had been spending time in the backyard of another nearby residence rushed into the street after the shooting and discovered Sir had been shot.

“Somebody out there has info,” Sims said. “Somebody knows who did this. Do not retaliate. Do not confront them. Do not shelter them. Call (the) Tips (Hotline).”

To report any criminal activity or tips to Kansas City-area law enforcement, people can always call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

All calls are anonymous and tips that lead to an arrest can net an award of up to $25,000.

“We absolutely do need help locating them, but we don’t need anyone to confront them,” Sims said. "... This is not mere recklessness. This is an intentional deliberate act.”

KCKPD said a tip that led police to the suspect vehicle, which can be seen on surveillance video driving by the house where the children were playing and was found Thursday morning “20 minutes away in Missouri.” It was discovered around 8 a.m. near East 55th Street and Norton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Neighbors have provided surveillance video and several other agencies, including KCPD along with agents from the ATF and FBI, have offered to assist as well.

“It’s a 6-year-old child who was murdered,” Sims said. “Who doesn’t want to help?”

