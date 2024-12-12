Man sentenced to 5 years probation for lying about ownership of gun found after deadly Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a man Thursday to five years probation for lying to investigators about the ownership of a gun found after the deadly shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally.

Chaelyn Groves pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of firearms.

A co-defendant in the case, Ronnel Williams, Jr., went to a gun show in November 2023 and lied when he told a firearms dealer he was the buyer of the gun.

Williams bought the gun for Groves.

Police found the weapon after the shootings on Feb. 14 at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally outside Union Station.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a popular local DJ, was killed in the gunfire after the rally.

A federal court document filed in connection to the shootings stated investigators believed at least six people shot their weapons in the chaos after the rally.

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays both face charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Mays also is charged with causing a catastrophe.

A bullet from Miller's gun led to Lopez-Galvan's death, according to prosecutors.

Miller is set for trial on Jan. 12, 2026.

Mays was due in court Thursday.

He has a trial date set for Sept. 29, 2025.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.