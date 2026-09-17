Man who fled country after deadly Overland Park crash to serve 10-year sentence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who fled the country after a 2021 fatal crash in Overland Park was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison.

Isaiah Charles Wallace Sadowski will serve 123 months in prison, totaling 10 years and three months.

In June, a Johnson County jury found Sadowski guilty of reckless second-degree murder.

Sadowski struck the vehicle of 75-year-old Barbara Patterson on Dec. 27, 2021, at the intersection of West 127th Street and Quivira Road. She later died of her injuries.

Sadowski was charged in February 2022.

His bond was originally set at $250,000. But when it was later lowered to $150,000, he was able to post the lower bond.

In March 2024, Sadowski failed to appear for a hearing — because he was in Mexico.

He admitted he was on the run and no longer in the United States in a YouTube video posted in June 2024.

U.S. Marshals eventually tracked him down in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico, in August 2025. Sadowski was subsequently sent back to the United States.

By September 2025, Sadowski was back in custody in Johnson County, Kansas.

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